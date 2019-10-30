Search warrant leads to 3 arrests, drugs

SIDNEY — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Sidney Police Department resulted in the arrest of three people and the confiscation of cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia Wednesday morning.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman’s press release, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Sidney Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 300 N. Miami Ave. in Sidney. The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT), the release said. The TRT was used because the residence was deemed a high risk to officers’ safety.

Recovered during the search were cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. As a result of the search warrant, the following three people were arrested and incarcerated:

• Amanda Weiler, 31, 300 N. Miami Ave., was charged with felony drug possession, a fifth-degree felony;

• Gloria J. Pierce, 47, 300 N. Miami Ave., was charged with felony drug possession, a fifth-degree felony;

• Brandi J. Hall, 37, 300 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

Additional charges are being reviewed and likely will be filed at a later date.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).