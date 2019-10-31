125 Years Ago

October 31, 1894

An effort is being made to have a course of lectures from some of the most prominent educators in the state during the winter. Included in the list are the presidents of several of the universities in the state.

———

M.H. Ailes of Anna, shipped 200 barrels of flour this week to Bremen, Germany. This is one of the evidences of the growth of our trade.

———

Corbett and Fitzsimmons were matched this morning to fight next September for a purse of $41,000. The fight will take place before the Florida Athletic Club at Jacksonville, Fla.

100 Years Ago

October 31, 1919

Most Rev. Harry Moeller, D.D. archbishop of Cincinnati, administered the sacrament of confirmation to 120 children and a number of adults at Holy Angels church last evening at Holy Angels church last evening. The church was crowded for the occasion. The archbishop was accompanied by Revs. Father Kreuzkamp of Russia; Veit of Newport and Lehman of McCartyville.

———

Another large banner has been painted and placed across Poplar street at the West avenue intersection, welcoming home our soldiers and sailors. The banner was put up by the men of the long distance telephone company who have been working for some time and who kindly donated their services.

75 Years Ago

October 31, 1944

More than 500 workers swung into action at noon today as the Shelby county war chest drive officially got underway. The 10 day campaign will seek to raise $20,000 in the county.

———

Red Army troops launched a strong attack in Lithuania towards East Prussia; to the South. Soviet forces in Romania struck towards Szeged and Budapest in Hungary. British soldiers entered Patras on the Pelopanese peninsula of Greece. On the western Italian front, U.S. troops resumed attacks toward La Spozia. American soldiers advanced on Gellenkirchan on Germany’s Siegfried Line.

50 Years Ago

October 31, 1969

VERSAILLES- Shappie Construction Co. of Versailles has been awarded the contract to build a new egg processing plant on the Poultry Producers Association land north of Versailles on Center street(Reed road) The new 12,000 square foot building will be used for egg-processing when completed. A major fire May 17, destroyed the former facilities at the Penn-Central railroad tracks.

———

Frederick McGowan, Jackson Center, has been reappointed a member of the County Relief Commission by Common Pleas Judge Huber Berry. McGowan, a member of the Jackson Center post, of the American Legion, will serve on the commission until October 15, 1973.

25 Years Ago

October 31, 1994

As chairman of the board of directors of the Sidney Shelby County Chamber of Commerce , Thomas Middletown will direct efforts towards chamber goals during 1994. The goals deal with subjects Middletown has become very familiar with during his varied business career. Middletown, 46 took over in January as the board chairman. Now in his third year on the board, Middletown has also served on various committees of the Chamber for the past 20 years, including the Business Development, Education and Small Business committees. In his new role, Middletown plans to assist in achieving the goals established by the chamber for the year. One is to support the quality and image of the educational image in the county. “I think we have an excellent educational system”, Middletown said. Chamber members want to work to increase parental involvement, and determine how business can help the schools.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

