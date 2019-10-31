Alice in Houston

Taking part in a practice of Houston High School’s presentation of Aliceճ Adventures in Wonderland are, left to right, Soldier Two played by Allison Sharp, Knave of Hearts played by Joseph Earl, Soldier One played by Allie Burkett, Queen of Hearts played by Megan Mills, Alice played by Callie Lentz, and Red Queen played by Mariah Booher. The practice was held on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The play will be held Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.-9 p.m..

Alice (L) ( played by Callie Lentz) tries to speak to the White Rabbit (Liam McKee) as he runs away.

Alice (L) ( played by Callie Lentz) and the Red Queen (Mariah Booher).

