Kiwanis names October Teen of the Month

ISNDEY — The Sidney Kiwanis Club named Rachelle Hiestand their October 2019 Teen of the Month. She is a senior at Fairlawn Local High School ranking first in her class with a GPA of 4.0.

Hiestand is the daughter of Rodney and Erica Hiestand of Sidney, Ohio.

Her academic activities, honors and awards include Choir for 9 years; yearbook member (sophomore and junior years); Spanish Club (president junior year); Academia; and Project 7. Hiestand has achieved the Honda Achievement Award for Social Studies; MVP Award in choir for freshman, sophomore and junior year; and numerous Top of the Class Awards.

Her extracurricular, community activities, honors and awards include Shelby County Bicentennial Choir; Student Council; Fairlawn Honor Society; Envirothon Competitor. Rachelle has received two Superior Solo Ratings at OMEA Solo and Ensemble; and nominated for Otterbein, Xavier, and Kent State University for Honor Choir.

“Rachelle is a tremendous young lady who is loved by her teachers. She is always willing to help out and is looked to as a leader in every organization that she is a part of,” Fairlawn High School Principal John Stekli said.

Hiestand plans to attend college and major in medical or in the criminal justice field.