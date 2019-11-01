Two seek Jackson Township trustee seat

JACKSON CENTER — An incumbent and former trustee are vying for the one seat up for election for the Jackson Township trustee race.

Incumbent Larry Sprague, 16384 Morris-Rose Road, Jackson Center, and John L. Mann, 17266 Wones Road, Jackson Center, will face off during Tuesday’s General Election.

A lifelong farmer, Sprague has been a trustee for a few years. He is a high school graduate. He was a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for 40-plus years. He is currently a Jackson Center Police Department auxiliary officer.

He is also a volunteer with the Jackson Center Fire Department.He is a member of the Farm Service Agency committee, County Emergency Management Committee and the county and state Trustee’s Association. He as been an Ohio Masonic Mason for 45 years. He is a member of the United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher, youth adviser, church usher and is currently a trustee.

Mann is a farmer and owner of Mann Construction. He is a Jackson Center High School graduate.

He had served 20 years as a township trustee and served on the Executive Committee for Shelby County Township Association.

He and his wife of 42 years, Lori, are the parents of four children, Matthew, Michael, Jennifer (Steinke) and Kevin. The also have 10 grandchildren.

Why are you running for trustee?

Mann: I love the community in which we live and where my wife and I have raised our family. I enjoy giving back to the community. As a self employed farmer, I feel I have the time and flexibility to best serve Jackson Township as Trustee.

Sprague: To be there for the people: If they have a concern I’m there for them in person or a phone call away.

Why do you feel you’re the best candidate to serve as a trustee?

Sprague: I’m a farmer and I have the time for checking out concerns or problems that might arise. I also have time to attend the meetings and duties of the job.

Mann: With my 20 years of trustee experience and business background, I am conservative in using tax payers dollars.

How can you improve communications with township residents?

Mann: I am easily accessible and reliable via text, cell phone, email or land-line.

Sprague: Being there for the people and answering their phone calls and concerns.

What is the biggest challenge the township is facing?

Sprague: Budget cuts from higher government, and facing higher road resurfacing changes. Our maintenance and equipment are more costly than a few years aback.

Mann: Funding.

How do you bring more funding to the township?

Mann: Since the state reduced local funding we are able to apply for grants.

Sprague: You can only bring more money to the township by higher taxes and I’m against higher taxes. I like conservative government.

In conclusion:

Sprague: I would appreciate your vote and support on Nov. 5, 2019, for Jackson Township trustee. I enjoy being your township trustee because I believe in solid, common sense government. I like working with school and local village leaders to make out community grow and prosper, where our town and township is a good place to live, work and educate our families.

Mann: By attending monthly county trustee meetings I stay connected with township and county officials. The yearly state conference allows me to stay current with new regulations. I strive hard to help take care of the township and our residents.

