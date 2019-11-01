UNOH to host fall open house

LIMA – The University of Northwestern Ohio’s colleges of business, health professions and occupational professions will hold an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8 at 1441 North Cable Road, Lima.

The university will offer full tuition scholarships to students who place first in tests for accounting, business administration, information technology, medical technology and marketing.

Students finishing in second place will receive a $5,000 scholarship, students finishing in third place will receive a $4,000 scholarship, students finishing in fourth place will receive a $3,000 scholarship, and students finishing in fifth place will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

The test will be administered at 11:30 a.m. in the Presidential Hall of the UNOH Event Center. The scholarship testing is only offered to high school seniors.

The open house also will feature information about bachelor degrees and associate degrees in majors such as accounting, agribusiness management, business administration, health care administration, sport marketing and management, information technology, computer forensics, marketing, medical assisting, health information technology, legal assisting, office management, and travel and hotel management.

An adviser for the programs that are offered in a flexible learning evening format also will be on campus to talk about the unique educational options for adults.

There will be opportunities to discuss financial aid, employment possibilities and program curricula with department staff. Tours of the University of Northwestern Ohio’s 200-acre campus also will be available.

The open house is open to the public.

For more information, contact the Admissions Department at 419-998-3120 or in person at 1441 North Cable Road in Lima.