Sidney celebrates Halloween

Megan Davis, left to right, hands Kimber Farris, 5, and her sister Alanna farris, 7, all of Sidney, daughters of Briana Farris, candy during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Spiderman was one of the many themes for the trunk or treat at the sidney apostolic temple during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2.