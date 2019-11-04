Posted on by

Sidney celebrates Halloween


Megan Davis, left to right, hands Kimber Farris, 5, and her sister Alanna farris, 7, all of Sidney, daughters of Briana Farris, candy during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Megan Davis, left to right, hands Kimber Farris, 5, and her sister Alanna farris, 7, all of Sidney, daughters of Briana Farris, candy during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Spiderman was one of the many themes for the trunk or treat at the sidney apostolic temple during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Elvis and his girlfriend even showed up at the apostolic temple trunk or treat 210 S Pomeroy Avenue.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Megan Davis, left to right, hands Kimber Farris, 5, and her sister Alanna farris, 7, all of Sidney, daughters of Briana Farris, candy during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Spiderman was one of the many themes for the trunk or treat at the sidney apostolic temple during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Megan Davis, left to right, hands Kimber Farris, 5, and her sister Alanna farris, 7, all of Sidney, daughters of Briana Farris, candy during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_IMG_1978-1.jpgMegan Davis, left to right, hands Kimber Farris, 5, and her sister Alanna farris, 7, all of Sidney, daughters of Briana Farris, candy during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Spiderman was one of the many themes for the trunk or treat at the sidney apostolic temple during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SDN100519SidneyTrickTreat-1.jpgSpiderman was one of the many themes for the trunk or treat at the sidney apostolic temple during trick-or-treat in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 2. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Elvis and his girlfriend even showed up at the apostolic temple trunk or treat
210 S Pomeroy Avenue.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_IMG_4266.jpgElvis and his girlfriend even showed up at the apostolic temple trunk or treat
210 S Pomeroy Avenue.Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News