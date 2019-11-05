Six battle for SCARF’s lip sync title

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation’s fourth season of the Lip Sync Battle will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Americal Legion Post 217, 1265 Fourth Ave., Sidney. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Co-hosts for the evening are Joe Laber and Eileen Hix. Karie Bell, AKA Chrissy Teigen, will also be assisting the co-hosts.

Contestants in this year’s battle are:

Cheri Dalton, of Sidney, is the director of Finance at Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. She is a 1967 graduate of Riviera Beach High School. Dalton was a founding Board member of SCARF and its very first treasurer. She loves listening to country and rock music, enjoys reading and is a “self-described” Candy Crush addict.

Kevin Frazier-Jones, of Sidney, is an agent for Gay Smith/Associates. He graduated in 1984 from Snider High in Fort Wayne. The Frazier-Jones family have a Corgi/Aussie mix named Brady. Community members may have seen Brady in some of Frazier-Jones’ advertising. He enjoys pop music and the theatre. His favorite saying is “Ask forgiveness.”

Andrew Shaffer, of Sidney, is an insurance agent and owner of Andrew Shaffer State Farm. His agency has supported SCARF’s mission through State Farm Quotes For Good. He graduated in 2003 from Bath High School. He enjoys traveling, hiking and anything outdoors. The Shaffer family are pet parents to Max, a 12-year-old Lab, Mozzy, a 3-year-old Bulldog and Nala, a 2-year-old-cat.

Chad M. Stewart, aka Stew. resides in Sidney. Stewart competed in Season 1 where he brought his A-game performing “Faith” from George Michael. Stewart is co-owner of Behr Design LLC. He has designed many logos and promo flyers for SCARF and Shelby County Animal Shelter. He is a 1993 graduate of Sidney High School. Stewart enjoys hip hop, country, rock and all kinds of music. The Stewart family loves their Yellow Lab Gus.

Toni Thorne, of Sidney, is the director of rehab/physical therapist for Therapy Advantage. She is a 1999 graduate of Woodhaven in Michigan. The Thorne family has two dogs, Stella and Ollie. Thorne enjoys listening to country music and exercising. Her favorite saying is “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.”

Dr. Kelley A. Young, of Troy, is a DVM/owner of Stonyridge Veterinary Service in Troy. Stonyridge is one of SCARF’s many partner vets. They are always there when SCARF’ needs them to vet a shelter pet. Young graduated in 1976 from Arlington High School. She is a pet parent to Watson, Emerson, Beau, Wapi, Carlos, Mikey, Lily, Caroline and Frisky. Young enjoys listening to classic rock, new country, and folk. Her many hobbies include gardening, hiking, and cooking. Her favorite saying is “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far go together!”

Admission is $15 per person and includes a sweet and sabory snack bar. There will also be a silent auction for gift baskets and items. A 50/50 drawing will also be held. A cash bar will be available.