Olive Wagar to speak at Nov. 15 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series

PIQUA — Olive Wagar, The Compassionate Organizer, will be the featured speaker for the YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series on Nov. 13. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon at $7 per person.

Wagar, owner of Organized by Olive LLC, has been involved in her business since 2015.

“I don’t want the holiday chaos to overwhelm anyone!” she said. “I hope to help you give yourself the gift of a calm and organized holiday after my presentation.

“Together we will discover the less cluttered side of life by helping attendees Decide—Organize—Enjoy everyday life, but especially the upcoming holidays.”

An added event for attendees after the luncheon will be an opportunity to get a free manicure from students in the Cosmetology Department at the Upper Valley Career Center. Appointments will be taken from 1 to 2:30 that afternoon. This “special” event is in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the Career Center and is their way of “giving back” to the community.

“We are so excited for them to share their talents and to help them celebrate this great event,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA executive director.

Reservations for the manicures can be made in advance by calling the YWCA at 937-773-6626 or can also be made the day of the luncheon.

Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, Nov. 11. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.