YMCA offers Thanksgiving break day camp

piqua — The Miami County YMCA will be holding a day of fun and games during Thanksgiving break. There will be a hang out at the Piqua Branch Youth Center and then attendees will head to 36 skate on Nov. 27.

The day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Piqua and Robinson Branches for youth in grades 1 through 6. Transportation to events is provided, and attendees are asked to make sure to bring a packed lunch, socks for skating, and money for snacks and games.

Preregistration by Nov. 24 is encouraged. Register at either branch or over the phone 937-773-9622 or 937-440-9622. Cost of this event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.