Quint 3 dedicated in memory of Lt. McLain

The firetruck was dedicated in memory of Lt. Tony McLain. The image of a U.S. flag that says McLain #541 has been added to both sides of the fire truck.

Sidney firefighters push the new Quint 3 fire truck back into the downtown fire station after firefighters, far left, Ross Kohler, of Botkins, and Jared Pleiman, of Coldwater, hosed the firetruck down as part of a dedication ceremony for the firetruck. The firetruck was dedicated in memory of Lt. Tony McLain. The image of a U.S. flag that says McLain #541 has been added to both sides of the fire truck. Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst, Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones and Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst all spoke during the ceremony.