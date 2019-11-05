Darke County Parks offer free monthly after school program

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks will offer free after school programs on the second Tuesday of each month. The programs will be held at the Bish Discovery Center located at 404 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

“Conservation Kids” will focus on discovering the natural world and understanding environmental sustainability, and is open to children ages 8 to 11. Children that attend will explore everything from recycling to conserving water to composting. Each month, the topic will change and focus on relevant stewardship topics. During November’s program, kids will learn all about water conservation and what they can do at home to be water wise. Program will be held on Nov. 12 beginning at 4:15 p.m. Children are invited to come discover the natural world and leave knowing how to protect it.

Registration is required and can be done by visiting www.darkecountyparks.org or by calling 937-808-4120.