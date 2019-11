FINDLAY – Members of the University of Findlay’s Marching Oiler Brass recently performed in a “Sounds of the Stadium” concert.

The concert featured selections from halftime shows including university-specific pieces, tunes from Marvel comic movies, classics such as “Sweet Caroline,” hits from the band Queen and popular melodies from the 1970s. The band is directed by Richard Napierala.

Local students in the band include Maya Watercutter, of Minster.