ANNA — Devine Sports & Fellowship of Christian Athletes will present Bevin Stanislaus, a national javelin athlete, at the Anna Middle/High School Auditorium on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Stanislaus is originally from Grenada West Indies and will be speaking about how God has called him back to his love of sports, and how he will use it to reach out to the youth of Grenada.

This program is free and open to the public.