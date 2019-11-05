Jackie Chamberlin, Adriana Shamblin, Wanda Huddleston and Niccole Amersdorfer rehearse for Sock & Buskin’s upcoming fall production of “Steel Magnolias”. The production will open at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. and run Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. with a Sunday matinee performance beginning at 2 p.m.

Clairee, portrayed by Jackie Chamberlin, expresses worry for Shelby’s, portrayed by Adriana Shamblin, health. Truvy, M’Lynn and Annelle, portrayed by Wanda Huddleston, Niccole Amersdorfer and Blythe Alspaugh respectively, look on in concern.

M’Lynn, seated far right and portrayed by Niccole Amersdorfer, talks about wedding preparation during a scene in Sock & Buskin’s production of “Steel Magnolias”.