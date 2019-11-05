Carter wins Municipal Court race

SIDNEY – Gary J. Carter won Tuesday’s Sidney Municipal Court judge election with 53.4 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Carter earned 5,324 votes to the 4,652 votes earned by Duane A. Goettemoeller, who has served as the Sidney Municipal Court judge since 2011. A total of 9,976 votes were cast in the race with Carter prevailing by 672 votes, according to the unofficial numbers.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen by the people of Shelby County to be their next Sidney Municipal Court judge,” Carter said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank my family for all their hard work over the past nine months as well as my many supporters for all of their efforts and the encouragement they provided. Thank you to Judge Goettemoeller for running a good campaign. I look forward to working with him and his staff in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition for the people of Shelby County.”

Carter, of Fort Loramie, has served as the Shelby County Common Pleas Court magistrate since 1991. This year marked the first time that he sought public office.

His term as Municipal Court judge is scheduled to commence on Jan. 1, 2020.

Goettemoeller, of Anna, has served as Sidney Municipal Court judge since January 2011. He was appointed to the position by former Gov. Ted Strickland after the retirement of Judge Donald G. Luce.

In November 2011 Goettemoeller was elected to complete Luce’s term, defeating Jeffery J. Beigel. He was re-elected to a full six-year term in 2013 when he ran unopposed.

“The people have decided they don’t want what I have,” Goettemoeller said of Tuesday’s election. “I’m glad to have served. It was an honor while it lasted.”

Goettemoeller has no plans for what is next for him, he said, as he didn’t look past Tuesday’s election.

“I have some things I would like to do,” he said. “I always told my kids you get a day to celebrate or a day to cry. So I’ll do my weeping and move on. As long as the county does well, that’s all I have to ask for.”

The results of the election are to be certified on Nov. 18.

Judge Duane Goettemoeller, center, looks over results after running for re-election to the Shelby County Municipal Court judge position. With him are at the Board of Elections are, Jane DeLoye, left, and Goettemoeller’s campaign treasurer Dale DeLoye, both of Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Judnge2-1.jpg Judge Duane Goettemoeller, center, looks over results after running for re-election to the Shelby County Municipal Court judge position. With him are at the Board of Elections are, Jane DeLoye, left, and Goettemoeller’s campaign treasurer Dale DeLoye, both of Fort Loramie. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Gary Carter, right, goes over election results with his son Luke Carter at the Board of Elections. Carter won the Shelby County Municipal Court judge position, according to unofficial results. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SDN110619Judge1-1.jpg Gary Carter, right, goes over election results with his son Luke Carter at the Board of Elections. Carter won the Shelby County Municipal Court judge position, according to unofficial results. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

