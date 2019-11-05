Historical levy passes in Shelby County

SIDNEY – Voters in Shelby County approved the historical levy on Tuesday. The five-year levy will provide funding for restoration, educational programs for children and adults and preserving and keeping artifacts.

The unofficial total for the levy was 5,120 votes for and 4,972 votes against the levy.

Results of Tuesday’s election will be certified Nov. 18 by the Shelby County Board of Elections.

“I couldn’t be any happier. The people of Shelby County who voted for the levy are going to find it was a wise choice, and those who voted against it will find that there will be a lot to offer,” Fort Loramie Historical Society President Jim Rosengarten said.

Rosengarten mentioned that a similar levy was voted on in 2012 and did not pass, by a large margin. Hard work put in over the years from historical societies across Shelby County, as well as organizations in the county, helped improve the levy for Tuesday’s election.

“All the museums are trying to be nicer, and the bicentennial has piqued interest and ignited an interest, which as pushed it over the top,” Rosengarten said.

Shelby County Historical Society President Julie Gilardi looks over results. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Historical.jpg Shelby County Historical Society President Julie Gilardi looks over results. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

