Croft, Lott, Smith elected to Sidney BOE

SIDNEY — Returns were flying fast and furious as the six candidates waited for the results of the Sidney City Schools Board of Education race Tuesday night in the 2019 general election.

Unofficial results sent incumbents Mandi Croft and Bob Smith back to the board and newcomer Michele Lott to her first term as a board member.

Lott led the voting with 2,418 votes cast. Croft was second with 2,202 votes. Smith received 1,899 votes.

Also running for office were incumbent Chip Hix, who received 1,281 votes; former board member William “Bill” Ankney, 1,841 votes; and retired superintendent John Scheu, 1,815.

“Thank you for giving me another four years on the board,” Smith said after the unofficial results were announced. “I’m not surprised at all at how close the vote was.

“I think it’s great that so many people were running for school board,” he continued. “We had some great candidates for school board.”

Ankney, who currently serves on the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education, said he’s pleased for the three who were elected to office.

“Michele ran a great campaign using Facebook,” said Ankney. “Mandi Croft did, too. I’m proud of them

But, said Ankney, he has something else to be proud of.

“Shelby County passed the Upper Valley Career Center levy,” said Ankney. “That is wonderful news.”

Results from the other counties were not available at press time, but the levy passed by a 5,099 yes vote to 4,806 against the levy.

“I wish the three elected board members the best of luck,” said Scheu, who also passed on his congratulations to them.

Bill Ankney looks over results while running for the Sidney school board. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_bill.jpg Bill Ankney looks over results while running for the Sidney school board. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Talking about results are, left to right, Bob Smith, Sidney City Schools Superintendent Robert Humble and Chip Hix. Smith and Hix were running for Sidney school board. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SchoolBoard.jpg Talking about results are, left to right, Bob Smith, Sidney City Schools Superintendent Robert Humble and Chip Hix. Smith and Hix were running for Sidney school board. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

