Unoffical election results

SIDNEY — These are the unofficial results of the contested races and tax levies in Shelby County’s General Election Tuesday. The results will be certified on Monday, Nov. 18, during the Shelby County Board of Elections meeting.
Sidney Municipal Court Judge (1 seat)
Gary Carter: 5,324
Duane Goettemoeller: 4,652
Jackson Center Village Council (2 seats)
Kenneth Gloyeske: 206
Karen Sue Woodruff: 180
Wayne Allen York: 141
Clinton Township Trustee (1 seat)
Frank Mariano: 1,379
Todd Rattermann: 2,081
Clinton Township Fiscal Officer
Amy Moloney Klinger: 1,486
Sally Wood: 1,879
Cynthian Township Trustee (1 seat)
Vernon Ahrns: 279
Keith DaPore: 181
Brandon Jester: 55
Jackson Township Trustee (1 seat)
John Mann: 197
Larry Sprague: 372
Orange Township Trustee (1 seat)
Rebecca John: 113
Kevin Martin: 294
Turtle Creek Township Trustee (1 seat)
Dustin Cole: 227
Michael Eilerman: 168
Sidney City Schools Board of Education (3 seats)
Bill Ankney: 1,841
Mandi Croft: 2,202
Chip Hix: 1,281
Michele Lott: 2,418
John Scheu: 1,815
Bob Smith: 1,899
Fairlawn Board of Education (2 seats)
Robert Gold: 213
Phillip Groves: 301
Sarah Huelskamp: 336
Fort Loramie Board of Education (3 seats)
Lynn DeLoye: 751
Lisa Ruhenkamp: 806
Vernon Siegel Jr.: 779
Thomas Wisener: 520
Tax issues
Shelby County – Museums
Yes: 5,120
No: 4,972
City of Sidney Municipal Income Tax (Streets)
Yes: 1,859
No: 1,773
City of Sidney Municipal Income Tax (Fire)
Yes: 1,493
No: 2,140
Clinton Township – Fire
Yes: 141
No: 99
Clinton Township – Ambulance & EMS
Yes: 157
No: 84
Dinsmore Township Tax Levy
Yes: 199
No: 144
Jackson Township – Ambulance & EMS
Yes: 371
No: 203
Jackson Township – Fire
Yes: 181
No: 90
Orange Township – Ambulance & EMS
Yes: 258
No: 155
Perry Township – Fire
Yes: 162
No: 58
Anna Local School District
Yes: 827
No: 395
Upper Valley Career Center
Yes: 5,099
No: 4,806
Houston Joint Ambulance District
Yes: 645
No: 186
Lockington Village – Parks and Recreation
Yes: 11
No> 7