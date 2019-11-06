Unoffical election results

SIDNEY — These are the unofficial results of the contested races and tax levies in Shelby County’s General Election Tuesday. The results will be certified on Monday, Nov. 18, during the Shelby County Board of Elections meeting.

Sidney Municipal Court Judge (1 seat)

Gary Carter: 5,324

Duane Goettemoeller: 4,652

Jackson Center Village Council (2 seats)

Kenneth Gloyeske: 206

Karen Sue Woodruff: 180

Wayne Allen York: 141

Clinton Township Trustee (1 seat)

Frank Mariano: 1,379

Todd Rattermann: 2,081

Clinton Township Fiscal Officer

Amy Moloney Klinger: 1,486

Sally Wood: 1,879

Cynthian Township Trustee (1 seat)

Vernon Ahrns: 279

Keith DaPore: 181

Brandon Jester: 55

Jackson Township Trustee (1 seat)

John Mann: 197

Larry Sprague: 372

Orange Township Trustee (1 seat)

Rebecca John: 113

Kevin Martin: 294

Turtle Creek Township Trustee (1 seat)

Dustin Cole: 227

Michael Eilerman: 168

Sidney City Schools Board of Education (3 seats)

Bill Ankney: 1,841

Mandi Croft: 2,202

Chip Hix: 1,281

Michele Lott: 2,418

John Scheu: 1,815

Bob Smith: 1,899

Fairlawn Board of Education (2 seats)

Robert Gold: 213

Phillip Groves: 301

Sarah Huelskamp: 336

Fort Loramie Board of Education (3 seats)

Lynn DeLoye: 751

Lisa Ruhenkamp: 806

Vernon Siegel Jr.: 779

Thomas Wisener: 520

Tax issues

Shelby County – Museums

Yes: 5,120

No: 4,972

City of Sidney Municipal Income Tax (Streets)

Yes: 1,859

No: 1,773

City of Sidney Municipal Income Tax (Fire)

Yes: 1,493

No: 2,140

Clinton Township – Fire

Yes: 141

No: 99

Clinton Township – Ambulance & EMS

Yes: 157

No: 84

Dinsmore Township Tax Levy

Yes: 199

No: 144

Jackson Township – Ambulance & EMS

Yes: 371

No: 203

Jackson Township – Fire

Yes: 181

No: 90

Orange Township – Ambulance & EMS

Yes: 258

No: 155

Perry Township – Fire

Yes: 162

No: 58

Anna Local School District

Yes: 827

No: 395

Upper Valley Career Center

Yes: 5,099

No: 4,806

Houston Joint Ambulance District

Yes: 645

No: 186

Lockington Village – Parks and Recreation

Yes: 11

No> 7