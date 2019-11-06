Program, flags at Upper Valley Medical Center honor veterans

TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Veterans Day program for the community at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the UVMC Physician Office Building lower level conference rooms adjacent to the hospital at 3130 N. County Road 25A.

The guest speaker will be U.S. Army veteran Gaylen Blosser, who served as an infantry soldier in Alpha Company 1st Battalion/46th Infantry, 196th Light Infantry Brigade, 23rd Infantry Division in Vietnam in 1969-70.

Shortly after arriving in Vietnam at the age of 19, Blosser’s division fought in a battle known as Operation Lamar Plain, considered one of the worst battles of the Vietnam conflict. He will share his story, “Twelve Men Missing – Operation Lamar Plain,” among other experiences.

Blosser was awarded numerous service awards and medals including Bronze Star and Presidential and Meritorious Unit Citations. He currently serves as a commissioner with the Darke County Veterans Services Commission for the State of Ohio and works as sports editor for the Daily Advocate and the Early Bird.

Following Blosser’s presentation, a special recognition will be held for veterans and active service members. A Veterans Day celebration tea will follow with light refreshments in the UVMC cafeteria.

The events are open to all veterans and the community. RSVPs are requested to 937-440-4515.

In conjunction with the Veterans Day program, the UVMC Future Leaders group will host a display of nearly 500 American flags on the UVMC campus and will split a $500 donation between Honor Flight and Ohio Hospice’s American Pride program for veterans.