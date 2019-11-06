New Bremen has a new mayor

NEW BREMEN – Robert Parker will be the new mayor of New Bremen, following a vote of 423 to 284. He was opposed in Tuesday’s eloection by Craig Hoffman.

Parker said his immediate plans were preparation of the village’s next budget. He added he would like to work on a five year plan as well, so that the village could anticipate future costs.

“For example,” he said, “I would like to address the tight housing supply for starter homes in the village, working with business partners to find solutions.”

He said the aging workforce at Crown Equipment and other businesses will create a desire for downsized homes and the new Crown addition will bring in more people in need of housing. He said a five year plan helps meet the need to purchase land when it becomes available.

He also said aging infrastructure within the village must be looked at, including streets, sewer and water lines. He pointed out the recent water main break on Monroe Street near Crown Equipment was attributed to age.

Meeting with the various village departments was also on his agenda, with the goal of promoting innovation and streamlining communications.

He said he will continue the work to create a new and larger council meeting room which will make the public feel welcome and allow council members to face the audience.

Parker said he appreciated the support from the community.

“I want to thank Jeff Pape for his 16 years of dedicated service to the village of New Bremen and would like to thank the citizens of New Bremen for putting their faith in me and electing me to be their next mayor. I’m excited to get started in my new role with the village,” he said.

Parker has served on council for the past six years. Before being a councilman, Parker served as an EMS member for 10 years, two of those years as president. He still volunteers as treasurer and occasional driver for the group.

Parker serves as CFO for a business in Vandalia.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

