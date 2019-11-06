Smith promoted to sergeant

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Police Department announced the promotion of Officer Zachary Smith to sergeant Tuesday.

Smith is a six year veteran to the law enforcement family, and joined the Jackson Center Police Department in 2016, according to Police Chief Chuck Wirick’s press release. Previously, Smith served with the Covington Police Department in Miami County.

“Since his time with the Jackson Center Police Department, Sgt. Smith has went above and beyond with his duties and has been a tremendous asset to the Jackson Center community,” Wirick said. “Sgt. Smith’s promotion recognizes his exemplary dedication to the profession and his dedication to the safety of the community.

“I, with the entire staff of the Jackson Center Police Department, would like to congratulate Sergeant Smith on his promotion. I have no doubts that Sergeant Smith will make great strides with his new promotion to better serve the citizens of Jackson Center,” Wirick said.