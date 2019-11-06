Pioneer Electric sponsors high school students for Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.

PIQUA – Pioneer Electric is seeking applicants for the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour – a leadership program in Washington, D.C., for high school sophomores and juniors from families served by electric cooperatives.

The all-expenses-paid youth program is being brought back to Pioneer after nearly a decade.

One or two area students will join approximately 40 other delegates from around the state and more than 1,800 from around the country in the nation’s capital where they will learn about government, public service and the cooperative business model.

“We’re excited for Youth Tour to return to Pioneer,” Ron Salyer, president and CEO of Pioneer, said. “It’s an experience that I’m certain will benefit local high school students as they prepare for their future.”

Planned sites on this year’s Youth Tour include the United States Capitol, the Vietnam and Korean War memorials, the Abraham Lincoln and World War II memorials, the Smithsonian Museums of Natural History and American History, the Udvar-Hazy Air and Space Center, George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate and the Gettysburg battlefield.

Youth Tour delegates also will meet members of Ohio’s congressional delegation.

Youth Tour is scheduled for June 19-25, 2020. The application deadline is Dec. 20, 2019. To learn more and to apply, visit www.pioneerec.com or stop by Pioneer’s Piqua or Urbana office. Applicants must be a sophomore or junior in high school and reside in a household served by Pioneer Electric.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, serves more than 16,700 members in Champaign, Miami, Shelby, Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Union, Madison, Clark, Montgomery and Darke counties.