Several upsets recorded in Tuesday’s General Election

SIDNEY — More than 10,000 people voted in Tuesday’s General Election in Shelby County. That’s 32.4 percent of the 31,518 registered voters in the county.

There were numerous upsets of incumbents in trustee and a board of education race throughout the county.

In the Fairlawn Local Schools District, incumbent Robert Gold was defeated by newcomers Phillip Groves and Sarah Huelskamp.

Huelskamp led the race — in which two people were elected to the board — with 336 votes. Groves garnered 301 votes, while Gold had 213 votes.

Huelskamp said she was “pleasantly surprised” by results of the election.

” I was up against some great candidates, and I wasn’t sure how the votes were going to come out,” she said.

She said she’s ready to become a member of the board of education.

“Winning means I get a chance to make a difference within the Fairlawn School District. I’m excited to help continue move Fairlawn in a positive direction that will allow everyone within the school system to have a great experience,” she said.

Groves said he is grateful for all the people who voted Tuesday.

“There is always a degree of uncertainty when trying to predict the outcome of an election and this election has been no exception. I am extremely grateful for the amount of support I received throughout our district,” said Groves.

“I am honored, thankful, and humbled to be elected to the Fairlawn Board of Education. I would like to thank all of those who supported me throughout the election, and I eagerly look forward to serving the Fairlawn Local School District,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate Sarah Huelskamp on being elected, and I would like to thank Bob Gold and Mike Henman for their years of service on the Fairlawn Board of Education,” Groves concluded.

“Thank you to all who supported me in the election. I appreciate all the advice and words of encouragement throughout this process,” she added.

The Fort Loramie School District Board of Education race saw newcomer Lisa Ruhenkamp receiving the most votes with 806. Another newcomer, Lynn DeLoye had 751 while incumbent Vernon Siegel Jr. had 779 votes. The three were elected to the board of education. Also running in the race was Thomas Wisener, who had 520 votes.

For Sidney City Schools, three seats were available.

Incumbents Bob Smith and Mandi Croft, along with newcomer Michele Lott were elected to the board of education. Smith received 1,899 votes, Croft had 2,202 and Lott received 2,418 votes.

“Thank you! I am so excited for this new opportunity to give back to my school district and community. I was shocked to see that I received the most votes!,” said Lott. “There were 5 other very qualified people on the ballot, but I do think that being born and raised in Sidney, a SHS graduate, and spending 31 of my 40 years teaching in Sidney were positive factors, not to mention how hard I campaigned.

“I hope my educational background will help Sidney City Schools move forward in offering the best possible education for all of our students. I want the people of Sidney to know that I will be a good listener and I will work hard to make our school district the best that it can be,” said Lott.

Also running for Sidney Schools Board of Education was Bill Ankney, John Scheu and Chip Hix.

Two incumbents were re-elected to the Jackson Center Village Council. Kenneth Gloyeske received 206 votes while Karen Sue Wooddell received 180 votes. Also running for council was Wayne Allen York, who finished with 141 votes.

In the Clinton Township trustee race, Todd Ratermann, who is currently the zoning officer for the township, defeated incumbent Frank Mariano. Ratermann received 2,981 votes to Mariano’s 1,379.

“I would like to Thank Frank Mariano for a great campaign race. Both parties represented themselves in a very professional manner,” said Rattermann.

I’m excited for the new challenges as Clinton Township trustee, I have worked for the township for several years and becoming trustee has always been top priority,” he said. “I was excited for the number of voters this year, and very happy with the number of votes I received. I was a little nervous to find out how many votes I would receive. I would like to thank all the great friends and family that helped make this campaign a success. I also need to thank my wife for her countless hours of planning, passing out campaign items and always positive words of encouragement. I’m excited for the my new position with Clinton township, Thank You.”

Two newcomers were vying for the Clinton Township fiscal officer position. Sally Wood defeated Amy Moloney Klinger to become the new fiscal officer. Wood received 1,879 votes, while Moloney Klinger received 1,486 votes.

In Cynthian Township, three candidates were seeking one trustee seat. Vernon Ahrns defeated incumbent Keith Dapore and Brandon Jester, receiving the voters’ support to be the new trustee. Ahrns received 279 votes. Dapore had 181 votes and Jester had 55 votes.

In Jackson Township, incumbent Larry Sprague was re-elected trustee. He received 372 votes to John Mann’s 187 votes.

Incumbent Kevin Martin was re-elected the Orange Township trustee. He received 294 votes to newcomer Rebecca John’s 113 votes.

Newcomer Dustin Cole defeated incumbent Michael Eilerman for he Turtle Township trustee seat. Cole received 227 votes, while Eilerman received 188 votes.

“After visiting with and speaking to most of the residents of Turtle Creek township I was confident going into the election, but you never know what will happen. I am very happy I won and look forward to serving the residents of this great township,” said Cole via an email Wednesday morning. “I am excited to get to work on keeping this township looking great by doing my part with the other two trustees in mowing side ditches and keeping our roads plowed and free of snow and ice. I want to thank the voters who turned out in support of my campaign. It is truly an honor to serve them.”

