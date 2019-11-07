125 Years

November 7, 1894

The county Republicans met for a meeting of their party in the Opera Hall of the Monumental Building last night. It was interesting almost all local party leaders were absent. The speaker was W.D. Davies, a candidate for Congress. He was introduced by W.A. Graham.

———

Voters should bear in mind the polls open at 5:30 a.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. there will be five polling places. One will be in each ward. The rest of the city will vote at the Fire Department.

100 Years

November 7, 1919

Harry K. Forsyth will serve as the city’s chief executive for another term. He was re-elected over H.T. Ruese by 57 votes. Others elected were E. T. Custenborder, president of council; H.C. Shafer, auditor; G.C. Timeus, treasurer; C.H. Doorley, solicitor; and Harry Faulkner, councilman at large. The ward councilmen will be G.R. Loudenback, Bella Barber, Hugh Toy and James Hewitt.

———

The following individuals were elected to the Sidney Board of Education: G.B. Taylor, W.F Collier, O.B. Taylor and M.F. Hussey.

———

Of the four ‘wet-dry’ questions before Ohio voters, the drys appear to have held a comfortable margin of victory.

75 Years

November 7, 1944

Sidney and county voters will have their say this Tuesday. There are more hotly contested races this year than any other year in the memory of those who have lived around here a long time. Copies of the ballots and other supplies will be issued. There is a meeting of poll volunteers tonight.

———

Two members of the Sidney Police Department will attend FBI training in Piqua. The FBI Academy is conducting classes in Piqua. Sidney men are Vince Simmons and Orville Wiley.

———

It was a night for revenge and the Sidney team did not get it. They played the Miamisburg High School team. The boys from down south won 53-0.

50 Years

November 7, 1969

Mrs, Vernon (Delores) Meyer was a sad lady today. She was the loser of $600. Her name was drawn from the Lucky Barrel. She failed to sign at Dorsey’s Market the other day. Tuesday the Lucky Barrel will be at Bunny’s Pharmacy.

———

Area neighbors were there to help Robert Flinn of the Freyburg area. He suffered a massive heart attack earlier this year. The neighbors arrived to combine 55 acres of soybeans and chop hay. Helping out were Warren Minnich, Duane Bush, Robert and Willis Thrush, Ed and John Rinehart, Bill and Marvin Elsass, Lloyd and Wilbur Helmlinger, Larry and Elliot Arthur and many others.

25 Years

November 7, 1994

The key election race was the one for county commissioner. Newcomer Gary Van Fossen joined Dick Meeker and John Laws as commissioners. It was the first time since the 1950s two Republicans had held the post. In one of the other races, Joseph DeWeese was elected County Auditor.

———

Mayor Harold Shue of Anna is a celebrity of sorts. He was featured in an article appearing on the Ohio Heritage magazine. It is the story of his public service. After his wife Grace died in 1975. Mr. Shue plunged himself into community service. He served on village council from 1981-1985 and 1988 to the present time. His motto is “Be nice to everyone.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

