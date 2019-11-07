Sidney man sentenced to state prison

SIDNEY – A city man has been sentenced to 11 months in state prison for breaking into a local business taking vehicle parts. Another received time at the county jail on a domestic violence conviction.

The cases were among several heard in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

Andrew T. Jackson, 48, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was sentenced to 11 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Jackson pleaded guilty to entering B & B Truck Auto Parts, 2470 Tawawa-Maplewood Road, on July 16. He had a ratchet and ratchet extension in order to steal several catalytic converters.

He was ordered to pay $2,592 in restitution.

Merando D. Oldham, 44, 1520 Spruce Ave. Apt. 4, was ordered to spend six months in the Shelby County Jail on a domestic violence charge, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was found guilty to harming a female family member.

Oldham had been placed on five years of community control on the charge and ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling. His probation was revoked and the original sentence imposed.

Online court records indicate Oldham had a previous domestic violence conviction in 2018.

Two defendants had arrest warrants issued when they failed to appear for their court hearings.

On Oct. 29, Brian K. Powell, 58, Celina, failed to show for his sentencing. His attorney, James Gudgel of Sidney, requested a continuance, but was denied. His recognizance bond was forfeited and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Last week, the Shelby County grand jury indicted him for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Powell was indicted on charges of illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

He attempted to take marijuana into the county jail when he was arrested on May 28 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Brandon Franklin Gregory, 34, 1224 Garfield Ave., failed to appear for his sentencing recently. Judge James Stevenson ordered his recognizance bond be forfeited and his arrest warrant.

Gregory was indicted on three counts of counterfeiting, all third-degree felonies, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree felony. According to court records, Gregory passed counterfeit $20 bills at three local businesses from June 6 to 16 and was arrested with Methamphetamine on June 17.

A Minster woman, who was one of three people charged in a robbery case, is facing up to 30 months with the ODRC and a $7,500 fine following a plea agreement resolution of the case. Part of the agreement would be state prosecutors would request she be placed on probation.

Rebecca Brussell, 39, 12059 State Route 362, Minster was found guilty of attempted robbery, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

She was arrested July 11 with Methamphetamine. On Aug. 26, Brussell and two others supposedly struck a man injuring him in order to steal his cell phone.

Her sentencing has not been scheduled.

In other cases:

• Devin A. Coulter, 22, Fairfield, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. When sentenced he faces a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

He was arrested May 29 with marijuana.

• Charles M. Tingley, 46, 2301 Campbell Road, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, during a final pretrial hearing. He faces a maximum penalty of 180 days in the county jail and a $1,000 fine.

He was arrested Dec. 8 in possession of Fentanyl.

• Mark Edward Bender, 38, 317 New St., was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

He was arrested July 3 with cocaine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

