Police identify man involved in standoff

SIDNEY — The man who allegedly killed himself Wednesday during a standoff with Sidney Police has been identified.

According to Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Wendall Johnson, 48, of Richmond, Indiana, was found dead when police entered the residence in the 600 block of Fair Road. The cause of death is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot by an AR15 type rifle.

The standoff began around 12:57 p.m. Wednesday when Sidney Police units were dispatched to the Fair Road residence after a 29-year-old woman called 911 and said she needed assistance after escaping from being held against her will.

The victim reported she returned to her home on lunch break and that a former boyfriend, Johnson, who had been hiding behind the entrance door, surprised the victim by grabbing her and tasing her. Johnson then restrained the victim using flex ties and physically assaulted her. The victim observed that Johnson was in possession of an AR 15 type rifle.

After being held against her will for approximately one hour, the victim was able to convince Johnson to remove the flex ties and to negotiate her release. Once escaping she immediately called 911 for help.

Upon arriving officers surrounded the residence to secure it. Tactical officers were deployed from both Sidney and Piqua police departments. Hostage negotiators attempted communication with Johnson. No response from Johnson was returned.

After several hours officers were able to breach the kitchen door of the residence by utilizing a search robot from the Allen County Bomb Squad. The search robot was equipped with a camera, and shortly after the robot entered the residence the body of Johnson was discovered.

Once the location was secured detectives with the Sidney Police Department processed the scene. In addition to the rifle, investigators found that Johnson had brought into the victim’s residence a large number of flex ties, a stun gun, extra AR15 magazines and knives.

Investigators found Johnson’s silver colored Toyota Camry parked a few blocks away on Cherry Street near Foraker Avenue. It is believed that Johnson parked his car at the Cherry Street location to conceal his presence in the area from the victim.

All citizens are asked that if they have any information about the incident to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).