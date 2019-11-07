Veteran’s Day service planned

SIDNEY — At 11 a.m. on the 11th day of November, the annual Veteran’s Day service will be held in Sidney.

The program will begin Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse. The master of ceremony will be James “Jim” Moorman, U.S. Air Force veteran, former member of the Shelby County Veterans Service Commission and 2019 inductee into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

The invocation will be given by Carl Wical, U.S. Army veteran. Zoey Douglas,Fairlawn High School junior, will sing the “National Anthem.”

The veterans of Foreign War Post will place the memorial wreaths during the service. Speakers will be Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst, Judy Johnson, U.S. Army veteran, and Roger Lentz, Ohio Army National Guard veteran.

The rifle salute will be given by the Sidney Veterans’ Center Combined Honor Guard. Taps will be played by Carl Zimmerman, U.S. Navy veteran. Duane Mullen, U.S. Air Force veteran will give the benediction.

The service is open to the public.