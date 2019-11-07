Levies approved by voters

SIDNEY — All tax levies in the township were approved by voters, along with the Anna Local School District tax renewal and a new tax levy for Upper Valley Career Center during Tuesday’s General Election.
Levies approved include:
Clinton Township – fire: for the levy, 141; against the levy, 99
Clinton Township – Ambulance & EMS: for the levy, 157; against the levy, 84
Dinsmore Township Tax Levy: for the levy: 199; against the levy, 144
Jackson Township – Ambulance & EMS: for the levy, 371; against the levy, 203
Jackson Township – Fire: for the levy, 181l against the levy, 90
Orange Township – Ambulance & EMS: for the levy, 258; against the levy, 155
Perry Township – Fire: for the levy, 162; against the levy, 58
Anna Local School District: for the levy, 827; against the levy, 395
Upper Valley Career Center: for the levy, 5,099; against the levy, 4,806
Houston Joint Ambulance District: for the levy, 645; against the levy, 186
Lockington Village – Parks and Recreation, for the levy, 11l against the levy, 7
Complimentary votes received in uncontested races include:
City of Sidney at-large council members: Mike Barhorst, 2,230, Seven Klinger, 1,665, and Jennifer VanMatre, 2,003
Village of Anna mayor, Mark Pulfer, 216
Anna Village Council, Laura Lentz Fogt, 207. No valid petition filed for second seat.
Village of Botkins mayor, Steven Woodruff, 226
Botkins Village Council, James Buehler, 178, and Lucas Greve, 189
Village of Fort Loramie mayor, Randal Ahlers, 412
Fort Loramie Village Council, Matthew Hoying, 412. No valid petition filed for second seat.
Village of Jackson Center mayor, Scott Klopfenstein, 257
Village of Kettlersville mayor, Eric Kaminsky, 37
Kettlersville Village Council, no valid petitions filed for either seat
Village of Lockington mayor, Tracy Johnson, 11
Lockington Village Council,Paula Johnson, 19, Nancy Ritter, 15
Village of Port Jefferson mayor, Stephen Butterfield, 39
Port Jefferson Village Council, no valid petitions filed for either seat
Russia Village Council, no valid petition filed for either seat
Cynthian Township fiscal officer, Jennifer Frilling, 451
Dinsmore Township trustee, Ted Zimpfer, 651
Dinsmore Township fiscal officer, no valid petition filed
Franklin Township trustee, no valid petition filed
Franklin Township fiscal officer, Debora Lynn Bodenmiller, 597
Green Township trustee, Keith Gump, 206
Green Township fiscal officer, Mack Knupp, 217
Jackson Township fiscal officer, Diane Frank, 485
Loramie Township trustee, Brenda Goubeaux, 75
Loramie Township fiscal officer, Bonnie Paulus, 484
McLean Township trustee, Craig Bergman, 705
McLean Township fiscal officer, Lori Bornhorst, 716
Orange Township fiscal officer, Eric Voress, 339
Perry Township trustee, Matthew Barhorst, 167
Perry Township trustee, unexpired term, Scott Heath, 178
Perry Township fiscal officer, Sally Keener, 185
Salem Township trustee, Daniel Knoop, 428
Salem Township fiscal officer, Catherine Platfoot, 410
Turtle Creek Township trustee, unexpired term, J. Andrew Freytag, 337
Turtle Creek Township fiscal officer, Karen Pleiman, 351
Van Buren Township trustee, Alan Luthman, 417
Van Buren Township fiscal officer, Joan Buehler, 409
Washington Township trustee, Douglas Stangle, 274
Washington Township fiscal officer, Glenda Stangel, 33
Auglaize County Educational Service Center, David Shephard, 136, no valid petitions filed for the other two seats
Anna Local Schools Board of Education, Michelle Brunson, 909, and Adam Reiss, 781
Botkins Local Schools Board of Education, Mark Goubeaux, 372, and Chris Monnin, 28
Fairlawn Local Schools, unexpired term, Hope Abke, 404
Hardin-Houston Local School, Brian Helman, 503, and Jason Shaffer, 580
Jackson Center Local Schools, Kristen Davis, 399, Matt Kohler, 364, and Brad Wren, 378
Minster Local School, Ted Oldiges, 60, Katrina Nixon, 87
Minster Local School, unexpired term, Richard Bruns, 58, and Sandra Schulze, 48
New Bremen Local School, Scott Bertke, 13, and Cory Suchland, 13
New Knoxville Local School, Michelle Neuman, 46, and Brian Hoge, 42
Riverside Local School, Bradley Adams, 3
Russia Local School, Douglas Hoying, 317, and Jeffery Prenger, 316
Versailles Exempted Schools, Hope Batty, 1, and Jacob Berning, 2