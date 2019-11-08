125 Years

November 8, 1894

Data was released from the Board of Elections about Sidney and Clinton Township voters. 1,116 votes were cast in the township, 173 votes in the first ward, 255 in second ward, 245 in third war and 232 in fourth ward.

———

Efforts are being made to secure and start a United Brethren congregation here in Sidney. The old German M.E. church building at the corner of Ohio Avenue and South Street has been secured. Regular church services will begin next week under the direction of Rev. E.E. Swords of Dayton.

100 Years

November 8, 1919

The Lohmire Drug Store is now open for business. It is located in the Wagner Hotel Building. Extensive improvements are being made by Mr. Lohmire. The building was the former home of the Chickering Store.

———

Mayor Forsyth signed a proclamation making November 11th Armistice Day locally. It will be the first anniversary of the end of the World’s War.

———

On the state level, although it was close, it appears the Crabbe Dry enforcement act was defeated.

75 Years

November 8, 1944

There is some tension at the Board of Elections. The workers there have been instructed to count the presidential ballots first before other races. The results are to be phoned in before any other ballots for other races are counted.

———

The Shelby County War Chest is expecting to make a big and successful report tomorrow. The funds raised were way over the goal of $20,000. The chest is filled to overflowing.

50 Years

November 8, 1969

The Versailles Techers Association and local school officials have unanimously named Miss. Virginia Trittschuh as Teacher of the Year for this area. Her name will be submitted to state officials. She teaches first grade.

———

It was big news for Sidney. William A. Ross, Jr., announced his company has accepted an invitation by Eagle Picher Industries to merge. The s were worked out in an exchange of stock. The Eagle Picher company is a highly diversified company with its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.

25 Years

November 8, 1994

The United Way has a ways to go, but the goal is in sight. About 75% of the goal of $825,000 has been raised. The real estate division co-chaired by Tim Gleason and Gay Smith, is leading the way. It has raised 125% of the goal.

———

The Veterans Day speaker will by Carl Zimmerman. He is going to talk about keeping “eternally vigilant.” Carl is a World War II veteran. He served in the Army.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

