Vitalie guest speaker at Liberty Group forum

SIDNEY — Red Flag Law concerning gun safety regulations and House Bill 6 on energy will be discussed at an open forum Town Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at United Calvary Baptist Church, County Road 9480 25A North.

Featured speaker will be State Rep. Nino Vitale, R-Urbana, 85th District. Attendees will have the opportunity the ask questions of Vitale pertaining to state legislation on the above concerns as well as any other concerns. Representative Vitale is serving his third term in the Ohio House. He is chairman of the Energy and Resource Committee as well as the State Oversight Committee. The 85th District is comprised of Champaign County and portions of Shelby and Logan counties.

The Shelby County Liberty Group is also celebrating their 10th anniversary by acknowledging founder of the group, Jane Spicer.

Isaac Bryant a senior at Mechanicsburg High School will perform our National Anthem. Bryant was a guest on Fox and Friends.

Derek Wolters and Jacob Goubeaux will introduce Vitale as well as speak about the newly-formed Young Republicans organization.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Liberty Group a 20-foot flag pole kit with American Flag will be raffled off. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20.

The forum is free and open to the public.