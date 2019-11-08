FCCLA plans 5K color run

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie FCCLA is hosting a 5K Color Run at Tawawa Park in Sidney on Saturday, Nov. 16. Race fee is $5 per person. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. at Geib Pavallion.

The purpose of the color run is to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. All proceeds will be donated to the Brain and Behavior Research foundation, which focuses on research for all mental illnesses (Addiction, Anxiety, Autism, Depression, etc).

This race is open to all surrounding communities.