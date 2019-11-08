Sidney Alive seeks funds for beatification projects

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive is an organization focusing its efforts on Sidney’s downtown region. It exists to strengthen the core of Sidney’s downtown culture by fostering economic development, historic preservation and community events that engage the public through the entrepreneurial spirit of residents and businesses. With an organization fund recently created at the Community Foundation of Shelby County, this will be the group’s first Match Day.

“We plan to use Match Day gifts for way-finding, place-making and beatification projects in our downtown,” said Executive Director Amy Breinich. “As the trailhead for the Great Miami Riverway and the core of Sidney and Shelby County, we feel those three efforts are particularly important to the success of our downtown. We will work with the city of Sidney, Shelby County Commissioners and private investors to create spaces in our downtown that are a source of pride for our citizens and a destination for our visitors.”

The first item on Sidney Alive’s list is to use Match Day gifts to clarify and beautify parking areas so patrons will have a clearer idea of where to park and when some extra spaces are available for public use. It would include working with the city to develop signage, landscaping and lighting to make parking areas and alleyways inviting and pedestrian-friendly.

Next, if enough gifts are received, the group hopes to develop wayfinding signage that would indicate where to find businesses, attractions and parking around the downtown. While Sidney Alive will spearhead the coordination of the projects, a public-private partnership will make it happen.

“We are also looking into the beautification of the downtown pedestrian areas to make our downtown more walkable and friendly,” added Breinich. “Various projects will incorporate some common elements such as flowers and new banners for light poles and some innovative crosswalk art, which can help slow traffic and make it safer to cross the streets.”

To support Sidney Alive on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Sidney Alive noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Sidney Alive’s office at 109 S. Ohio Ave. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money.

Sidney Alive’s Open Air Dinner this summer on Ross Bridge in Tawawa Park is an example of the activities the group organizes to bring people into the downtown region. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Sidney-Alive-2019-Open-Air-Dinner.jpg Sidney Alive’s Open Air Dinner this summer on Ross Bridge in Tawawa Park is an example of the activities the group organizes to bring people into the downtown region. Courtesy photo