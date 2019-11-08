Groups partner for Wreaths Across America program

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society has partnered with the Shelby County Vets to DC to participate in the Wreaths Across America program on Dec. 14, 2019. Wreaths Across America is an national event which started out decorating the graves at Arlington National Cemetery to remember and honor the men and women who have served their country.

Today, more than 1,600 communities across the United States will decorate graves at noon on Dec. 14, 2019.

Last year nearly 400 veterans graves in Shelby County where dressed for the holiday season through the Wreaths Across America program. This year’s goal is 500. Anyone who would like to participate in the program and purchase a wreath to honor a Shelby County Veteran can get an order forms at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney, or on the Shelby County Historical Society’s Facebook page.

The wreaths are $15 a piece or 3 for $30. The wreaths will be placed on graves in Section C of Graceland Cemetery this year. Anyone who would like to purchase a wreath to put on a grave outside of this section of Graceland or in another cemetery have the option of picking up a wreath on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Maintenance building at Graceland Cemetery.

For anyone who makes a financial donation, the money will be used to purchase extra wreaths for the grave of veterans who no longer have family members that can decorate for them. Deadline to purchase the wreaths is Nov. 22, 2019.

The committee is hoping the community will again give their support to honor the men and women of Shelby County who have served and defended the rights and freedoms that we continue to enjoy to this day.