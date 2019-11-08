YMCA offers youth event

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Nov. 16 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. There will be swimming, gym games, and a bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 937-440-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.