No school = outside fun

Sidney City Schools students took advantage of having the day of school because of parent-teacher conferences Friday to play in the leaves. Though it was chilly, a game of hide and seek was played in the alley off Water Street. Drew Howell, 8, looks around as he finds Robbie Hubble, 8, in a pile of leaves. Drew in the son of Nicole Osterhout and Ramon Howell, of Sidney, and Robbie is the son of Kelsey Harshberger and Zach Hubble, of Sidney.

Sidney City Schools students took advantage of having the day of school because of parent-teacher conferences Friday to play in the leaves. Though it was chilly, a game of hide and seek was played in the alley off Water Street. Drew Howell, 8, looks around as he finds Robbie Hubble, 8, in a pile of leaves. Drew in the son of Nicole Osterhout and Ramon Howell, of Sidney, and Robbie is the son of Kelsey Harshberger and Zach Hubble, of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_leaves.jpg Sidney City Schools students took advantage of having the day of school because of parent-teacher conferences Friday to play in the leaves. Though it was chilly, a game of hide and seek was played in the alley off Water Street. Drew Howell, 8, looks around as he finds Robbie Hubble, 8, in a pile of leaves. Drew in the son of Nicole Osterhout and Ramon Howell, of Sidney, and Robbie is the son of Kelsey Harshberger and Zach Hubble, of Sidney. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News