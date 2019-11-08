Minster graduate earns scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA – A Minster High School graduate was among more than 660 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.

BW has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends. More than 400 named scholarships provide more than $3 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from BW.

The scholarships vary in their requirements, with many specifying financial need, a course of study, involvement on campus or a commitment to excellence in a particular field.

Hannah Pack, of Minster, a graduate of Minster High School majoring in neuroscience biology and biology, earned the Richard & Vyrl Brown Scholarship.

BW grants a wide range of scholarships to current students each year. Including named, merit and need-based scholarships, BW students received more than $57 million in financial support from the university for the 2019-20 academic year.