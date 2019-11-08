Darke County Park District to host birding program twice a week

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District will hold its program Project FeederWatch every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The citizen science program is organized by Cornell University, which studies winter bird populations. Observations in Darke County may be used in scientific journals and shared with ornithologists and bird lovers nationwide. Beginners and expert bird watchers alike are invited to particiapte.

Bird watchers will gather inside the nature center at Shawnee Prairie Preserve at 4267 State Route 502 West, and count the birds that visit the bird-feeding station. Those interested are invited to drop in anytime on Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 and 11 a.m. to help with the project. Warm drinks will be available.

For more information on Project FeederWatch call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.