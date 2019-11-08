On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

It is expected for council to adopt an ordinance by declaring an emergency to amend the traffic control map by establishing a “No Parking Zone” along the both sides of Brookburn Street between St. Mary’s and Wapakoneta Avenue between 2-4 p.m. on school days which Northwood School will be in session.

Council will also be introduced to two ordinances to amend certain sections of an ordinances regarding water, sewer, stormwater and solid waste collection rates, sewer tap fees and the reconnection charge; and an ordinance amending portions of Sidney’s municipal income tax, to be used exclusively for street capital projects.

There will also be discussions on the next steps for the fire levy, and the 2020 budget.

In final business, council will hold an executive session to consider the appointment of a public official.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance adjust the rates, terms and conditions for electric service provided by the village; an ordinance for contracts which furnish fire protection to areas outside the village limits; an ordinance to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020; an ordinance providing for places of posting in lieu of publishing of ordinances, resolutions, proclamations and notices; and a resolution to approve the 2020-24 fixed volume energy supply schedule with American Municipal Committee, department and administrator’s reports will also be given.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at 8p.m. in the elementary school large group meeting room.

Reports will be given by the superintendent, principals, booster organizations and an update for the Ohio School Facilities program. The board will be asked to approve the Youth Leadership Association to attend Model United Nations and Youth In Government; approve You Are Enough (YAE) Club; approve request from Harmony for Ohio Foundation to use the Junior/Senior High School for their annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov, 28, 2019; and to commend fall sport athletes and coaching staff.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney Records Commission will hold a meeting on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in the Administrative Conference Room in City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St.

The purpose for the meeting is to review applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records and schedules of records retention and disposition submitted by municipal offices.