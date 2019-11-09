125 years

November 9, 1894

There was apparently a Republican landslide in Congressional races yesterday. Chairman Dick of the party in Columbus said it was history making. The Republicans won 17 of the 21 seats with two of the other four in doubt.

———

Here are the vote results in Sidney. In the first ward, there were 1,236 votes cast. Second ward: 314. Third ward: 296, and fourth ward: 315. The rest of Clinton Township in the Sidney limits had a total of 227 votes

———

I.H. Thedieck shipped a total of three car loads of flour to Germany. He said he paid on 27 cents per 100 pounds of flour.

100 years

November 9, 1919

The news was received there will be a boardwalk at the Sandy Beach Resort at Indian Lake. It has been anticipated for quite some time. The announcement was made by I.S. Wilgus. It will be 1,500 feet long and ten feet wide. The construction will begin next summer.

———

Frederick McLean was elected Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge in Sidney. Charles Neal was named Senior Warden, Fred Griffis, Junior Warden, W.A. Graham, treasurer, J.L. Frazier secretary, Tom Studevant, Senior Deacon, Charles Lentz, Junior Deacon, and Edward Collier, the Tyler.

75 years

November 9, 1944

The Sidney Temperance Lodge elected leaders last evening. Harold Shue was chosen as Worshipful Master, Wallace Wright, Senior Warden, Ford Doren, Junior Warden, Herman Schlagetter, secretary, Walter Blake, Treasurer, Ken McDowell, Senior Deacon, William Shreves, Junior Deacon, Robert Hiple, Tyler, and William Dickey, trustee.

———

Ralph Elliot, a well-known Sidney man now living in Cleveland, arrived here last night. He will cast his ballot then perform the services of writing the results on the large bulletin board in the basement of the courthouse. He has performed this task for a number of years.

50 years

November 9, 1969

A special golden jubilee ceremony will be held for Sister Marie Pleiman of the Sisters of the Precious Blood. Sister Pleiman was born in 1902. She entered the religious order November 11, 1919.

———

History was made in baseball this year. For the first time in the history of the award, the Cy Young award for most valuable pitcher will be shared by two players. Both earing ten votes were Mike Cuellar of the Orioles and Denny McLain of the Tigers.

———

Mel Wildermuth was recently elected and installed as president of the Luther League of Jackson Center. Ann Klopfenstein will be vice-president.

25 Years

November 9, 1994

There has been a significant increase in the number of traffic fatalities this year over the number in 1993. So far this year, 17 people have died. Only eight were killed in all of last year. Area law enforcement personnel are meeting to determine what safety concerns need to be addressed.

———

Kiwanis Club members are engaged in a meaningful service activity. They will be tutoring kids at the Alpha Center in Sidney. The time spent consists of chapel, tutoring and a meal. The Kiwanians have been doing this for two years.

———

Anna Community Club, according to word received here today from Secretary of State Ted Brown. Listed as incorporators are President Robert Bell, Vice President William Lamastus, Secretary Robert Naseman and Treasurer Claude Smedley.

———

Warren Ringle, Shelby county Civil Defense director, said about 15 members of the local CD organization today were at the scene of the Thursday Champaign county airplane crash, picking up debris. This was the second appearance of the Shelby unit at the disaster site. The first occurred Thursday night. At that time, it supplied generators to provide electricity to light the area for investigators.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

