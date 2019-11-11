Parkinson and stroke support group offered

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System will host a presentation by Dr. Joshua Francis, Ph.D of Wright State University on Monday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. in the JTDMH Conference Room 2.

Francis will present to the Stroke and Parkinson’s Support Groups on Mental Health and Self Care with Neurological Impairment: Staying Emotionally Healthy.

Francis has over 20 years of clinical counseling experience working in community mental health, hospitals, schools, and private practice. He is licensed as a Professional Clinical Counselor, Supervisor (LPCC-S) and Licensed Independent Chemical Dependency Counselor, Clinical Supervisor (LICDC-CS) in the State of Ohio. Francis has owned and operated a private counseling and consultation practice and is an assistant professor of clinical mental health counseling at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Francis’ clinical specialties and areas of research include wellness and self-care, evolutionary/primal mental health, and substance and process/behavioral addictions. He is a frequent presenter at local, state, and national conferences.

For more information on the support group, please contact Jenni Miller at 419-394-6132.