Ohio Watercolor Society Show at the library

SIDNEY — The 42nd Annual Ohio Watercolor Society’s Art Exhibition will be on display in the art gallery of the Amos Library in Sidney through December. An after hours open house will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be music by John Wildenhaus and light refreshments. Everyone in the community is invited to attend this event.

This competitive juried exhibition is a showcase for talent, diversity and energy of artists working in water-soluble mediums: watercolor, acrylic, casein, gouache and egg tempera. Awards of cash and materials totaling thousands of dollars makes this one of the premier art shows in the state of Ohio.

The gold medal winner this year is Christine Misencik-Bunn from Fredericktown. Sharon Stolzenberger from Kettering is the silver medal winner, and bronze medal winner is Jeff Suntala from Strongsville. Many of the paintings are for sale and a portion of the purchase price benefits the library. Shelby County Libraries is co-sponsoring the event this year with Gateway Arts Council.

Suzanne Cline, library director, said, “We are honored to host The 42nd Annual Ohio Watercolor Traveling Show. This wonderful display reflects the outstanding talent of our Ohio artists. I encourage everyone to come and enjoy the exhibit!”

Amos Library is handicap accessible and the display is free. It is open to the public during regular library hours, which are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Sundays.

The Amos Library is located at 230 E. North St. in Sidney and is a part of Shelby County Libraries that has locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center and Russia.