Grand jury indicts 21 on drug, robbery, forgery charges

SIDNEY – The two women arrested last week following a drug raid at their home has been indicted by the Shelby County Grand Jury. In all, 21 people were charged during the grand jury session on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Arraignment for those indicted has not been scheduled due to the number of items on the current court docket.

Sidney Police recovered cocaine, Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia when they raided the home at 300 N. Miami Ave. Charged were Amanda Weiler, 31, and Gloria J. Pierce, 47. They were charged with felony drug possession, all fifth-degree felonies.

Utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team discovered the drugs and paraphernalia leading to the arrests on Oct. 30.

Two brothers are wanted in the assault and robbery of a man on April 21.

Walter Miller, 27, and Christopher Miller, 25, both at large, have been charged with robbery, both third-degree felonies. The men are accused of striking the man and taking his telephone.

Two others have been indicted in fraudulent money cases.

Jeffrey L. Stinson, 61, Springfield, Ohio, was indicted for forgery, a fourth-degree felony. As a former Milligan Construction employee, Stinson reportedly forged a bank account routing number belonging to Milligan Construction of Sidney.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said Stinson allegedly sold scrap metal belonging to Milligan Construction and kept the money. Online court records indicate Stinson received $29,910.10 derived through the sales.

Kayla D. Day, 32, Fort Payne, Alabama, was charged with illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth-degree felony.

She allegedly received $6,498 in food assistance benefits from February 2018 through May 2019.

Two people will face additional charges when they failed to appear for a court hearing.

On Oct. 29, Brian K. Powell, 58, Celina, failed to show for his sentencing. His attorney, James Gudgel of Sidney, requested a continuance, but was denied. His recognizance bond was forfeited and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

The grand jury indicted him for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Charged similarly was Matthew D. Link, 30, at large, who failed to appear for his sentencing on Oct. 8.

Other cases

In other cases:

• Andrew D. Biddle, 18, 1353 Lindsey Road, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Shane D. Thacker, 31, Vine Grove, Kentucky, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools and identity fraud, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Oct. 28 with Methamphetamine and used another person’s identity.

• Stephanie M. Cole, 29, 11801 Shroyer Road, Maplewood, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was arrested on Oct. 27 and attempted to destroy evidence of having heroin.

• Curtis Copeland, 45, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested June 22 with Methamphetamine.

• Mike A. Lee, 44, 615 Park St., permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of allowing Charlie Browning sell cocaine from his residence.

• Richard V. Hensley, 42, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and two counts of possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of having Fentanyl on July 31 and Methamphetamine on Sept. 18.

• Nick G. Mariano, 42, 1620 Ash Place, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Oct. 14 with Fentanyl.

• Gary L. Withrow Jr., 51, 441 Jefferson St., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Oct. 11 with Methamphetamine.

• Edward T. Kight, 34, 321 E. South St., domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was arrested on Sept. 7 for allegedly harming a female family member. Court records note a previous conviction in Miami County.

• Jennifer S. Richards, 51, at large, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested June 11 with cocaine.

• Jeremiah Wilson, 39, 806 Second Ave., aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on July 23 with Methamphetamine and Clonazepam.

• Karen S. Schloss, 53, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on Aug. 15 with Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and heroin.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

