Sidney High School to present “Alice in Wonderland”

SIDNEY—The Sidney High School Drama Club will present “Alice in Wonderland” Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., at the Sidney High School Auditorium. There will also be performances Nov. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Sidney Theatre. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults.

As the curtain rises, Alice (portrayed by Camryn Smith) slides into view at the end of her long fall down the rabbit-hole. It is a more delightful place for the audience than for Alice, who is trying desperately to get back home.

She tries to get help from the Mad Hatter (portrayed by Jay Sherman), the White Rabbit (portrayed by Ryan Gibson), and from the very nice Cheshire Cat (portrayed by Shannon O’Donnell). A slew of memorable characters from Carol’s classic tales make appearances throughout the play to help Alice learn more about herself.

Cast for the production includes Korah Hudson as the Caterpillar, Cora Hernandez as Frog Footman, Gina Vestal as the Cook, Elizabeth Allenbaugh as the Dutchess, Whitney Petty as Humpty Dumpty and the Executioner, Kate Miller as Pink Flower and Soldier 1, Micah Klunk as White Flower, Cierra Mullennix as Yellow Flower, Breanna Mullennix as Rose Flower, Maliyah Pleasant as Violet Flower, Gwyneth Shetterly as Blue Flower and Soldier 2, Grace Hoellrich as March Hare and Mock Turtle, Jenna Allen as Dormouse, Delaney Wilson as the Queen of Hearts, Jomari Batusin as the King, Madison New as Courtier, Kelly Curlis and Ella Egan as Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, Abbie Ragan as Card 2, Lily Welsh as Card 5, Addison Payne as Card 7, Noah Schwepe as the Knave, Lovisa and Wormbs as Gryphon.

Production crew includes Director Laney Shaw, Stage Manager Nathan Johnson, Assistant Stage Managers Cody Carr and Sara Gumbert, Lighting Designers Chris and Tonja Butler, Sound Technician Jim Gover, set design and props build by Kelly Walker, set construction by Brian Johnson, Spotlight Operators Kelly Thompson and Aubrey West, Fly Operators Cody Carr and Kylie Jones, and Props Coordinator Evelyn Schwepe. Ryan Henman, Dakota Slife, Katy Leonard, Andrew Stewart, Matthew Cooper, Karla Vogelsang, Ethan Napier and Lizzy Shaw make up the run crew. Henman, Leonard, Slife, and Naomi Mickle make up the costume crew.

In addition to the show, there will be a “Mad Hatter Tea Party” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Historic Sidney Theatre, before the performance. Tickets are $5 per person and include a spot at the tea party, a meet and greet and Q&A session with the cast of the show, a tour of the backstage area and Historic Sidney Theatre, and a dance party. Space is limited and those interested in attending are asked to reserve their spots ASAP. Tickets for the tea party are sold separately from performance tickets and do not include admission to the Saturday performance.

All tickets for performances and the tea party can be purchased online at http://www.sidneytheatre.org/. Anyone with questions can contact Shaw at office@sidneytheatre.com.