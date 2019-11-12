Culver’s hosts Run to End Hunger fundraiser

SIDNEY — The Sidney Culver’s Restaurant has announced they are once again partnering with the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger by holding a fundraiser/pre-registration event on Monday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This marks the 13th anniversary of the Thanksgiving morning race, and it marks the ninth year that Culver’s has partnered in order to give back to the community and help those in need. During the fundraiser/pre-registration event, guests can enjoy a meal, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to the Alpha Community Center. Guests can also pre-register for the 5K race, can purchase this year’s Turkey Trot T-shirt, and can donate their non-perishable foods that are suggested in lieu of a registration fee for the race.

Culver’s will also have a food collection box available to anyone who would like to donate non-perishable foods throughout the month of November. Food can be donated during regular business hours, between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the 2575 Michigan Ave. location.

The Sidney location is locally owned and operated, and has been an active supporter of local charities since opening in 2007.

“At Culver’s, we care about making a difference in the community, and one of the best ways to do that is by helping those going through difficult times,” said David M. Potts, owner. “The Turkey Trot is a Shelby County fun 3.1-mile event and helps individuals and families in our area, and our partnership helps to make the community stronger.”

Culver’s support of the event is part of a tradition of giving back to the community. From Culver’s founders to each locally owned and operated restaurant, each franchise partner and team member understands the importance of serving those in need.