125 Years

November 13, 1894

There will soon be another telephone exchange system in Sidney. W.A. Graham has secured 52 subscribers to make arrangements with the Belle Telephone Company. Bell had a system here several years ago which did not come to fruition. About twenty men arrived here today and are now engaged in the installation of poles.

There will continue to be a community band. Klute’s Band has been re-organized and the name will be kept. The band will be operated by J.B Wurster with W.P. Harmony as business manager.

100 Years

November 13, 1919

As a result of the election last week, local officials will have about $90,000 to spend on local roads in the county and townships. It was a 2 mill levy. Collection will begin on the next tax duplicate.

One of the worst train wrecks in memory occurred yesterday at the Spafford Crossing. A total of 16 cars loaded with merchandize turned over. Road traffic was stopped all day and into the night.

75 Years

November 13, 1944

Local photographer Homer English has announced plans to build a building for his business. He has purchased the vacant lot on the west side of the square previously owned by Mr. Thedieck. The building there burned in a 1928 fire and was never used since then. He will build a $50,000 building as soon as the war is over.

Mrs. Russell Sayre was elected president of the Quest Club. Mrs. Paul Bratten will be vice-president and Mrs. Elmer Kaiser will serve as secretary and treasurer. The meeting was held at the home of Mrs. Pauline Bertsch.

50 Years

November 13, 1969

There will be a new cemetery in the county. It will be known as Shelby Memory Gardens. It will be located five miles west of Sidney and be patterned after the famous Forest Lawn Cemetery in California. It will be divided into eight gardens. Each one will depict an event in the life of Christ and have flowers and shrubs in season. A large open Bible carved from granite will be at the front gate.

It was a tragic death. Virgil Winglewich, Minster Basketball coach and former Coach of the Year in Class A, died of cancer. He was just 38 years old. At one time, he coached the Minster football, basketball and track teams.

25 Years

November 13, 1994

There will be a first in theatre history, right here in Sidney, It has been reported. Sock and Buskins members will perform a musical entitled “A Little Night Music.” It features a male lead. Robyn O’Donnell will perform the part. It is believe she is the first female to have performed it. Scott Parsons is the director of the performance.

The newly organized Shelby County Historical Society hosted an excellent program last night in the old Monumental Building Library. Mark Britton traveled to Sidney and gave a program on the 99th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. The 99th recruited heavily from Shelby County, and especially the Port Jefferson area. The unit was formed in April 1862 and was discharged in April 1865.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

