JC Council approves resolution

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council approved a resolution authorizing Village Administrator Bruce Metz to enter into a contract with American Municipal Power (AMP) for a fixed rate on the power supplied to the village.

“This resolution approves contracting with AMP for a fixed rate on electricity consumed by the village from the hours of 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. The price will be fixed at around $35 per megawatt hour and will not to exceed $38 per mw/h,” Metz said.

In other new business, council heard the first reading of three new ordinances. The first concerns adjusting the rates, terms and conditions for electric service provided by the village of Jackson Center.

“Our goal is to provide the most reliable electrical service to our residents and manufacturing customers at the best possible price; this annual process will insure that. As usual I always work for the best possible deal for our customers but will not compromise on making sure our power is there when we need it,” Metz said.

The first reading of an ordinance authorizing Metz to enter into an annual contract with Stokes Township in Logan County just east of Jackson Center for fire protection along County Road 23 south of state Route 274 was also heard in new business. Metz explained the situation.

“Years ago Stokes Township approached Jackson Center about getting fire protection from the village as there were no other services in the area for quite some distance. Jackson Center agreed to cover the area since it was just over the county line,” said Metz. “This is just part of our commitment to help out in our community when and where needed.”

Council then heard the first reading of a similar ordinance authorizing Metz to contract with Jackson Township for fire service as well. The contract will be in effect for five years and is on a five year rotation.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to make appropriations for current and other expenses in the village of Jackson Center for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020. Metz explained this too is business as usual and the first reading is the initial step making sound financial plans for the upcoming year.

“I will first present a summary of the budget and the plans we have for the various village departments. Parks, water, sewer, refuse, police/fire, streets, the general fund and other considerations will be analyzed and provisions divided according to assets versus needs. Next, after more consideration, study, and other input I will present a more detailed line-item listing for Council’s consideration. As always members of council and the public are encouraged to contact me with any concerns or questions, it is important that few if any misunderstandings, mistakes, or assumptions are made in the planning process,” Metz said

Lastly council approved an ordinance allowing for changes in where council will post public notices, from now on the village will post notices in the following places: Peoples Bank, JC Public Library, Allenbaugh Insurance, the village office, and on the JC village website.

There were no committee reports and in his administration report, Metz noted there were not any new major developments and that things were operating smoothly. Lastly, a motion to adjourn was made, received a second and passed.

The next regularly scheduled JC Council meeting will take place on Nov. 25, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, the public is encouraged to attend.

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

