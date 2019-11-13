Advisory council meeting planned

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, 84th District, has announced that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has formed the Children Services Transformation Advisory Council, which will review Ohio’s foster care system and develop recommendations for improving the experience of children and families.

In order to better understand local challenges, there will be a regional listening forum held in Auglaize County as well as additional forums across the state. This is an opportunity for community members to share their stories and experiences with the system.

A forum meeting will be held Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Auglaize County Educational Service Center, 1045 Dearbaugh Ave. No. 2, Wapakoneta.

Written testimony and RSVPs may be submitted at https://governor.ohio.gov/fostercareforums. For more information, contact Manchester’s office, 614-466-6344 or Rep84@ohiohouse.gov.