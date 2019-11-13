NB Council accepts traffic light bid

NEW BREMEN – Bids were accepted for new traffic lights and reconstruction of North Franklin and Ash streets at the Monday night New Bremen Village Council meeting. Also, those interested in becoming a member of the village council are being asked to submit their names.

Council accepted a bid of $687,374 from Tom’s Construction to upgrade traffic signals and crosswalks at the intersections Washington and Monroe streets on St Rte 66. The measure was passed as an emergency since the contractor needed an 8 ½ month lead time to order poles.

This project was rebid earlier this fall when bids for the project came in 17 percent over estimated costs. Matt Lefeld, reporting to Council on behalf of Village Administrator Chris Dicke, said it was possible the bids came in approximately 30 percent lower this time due to the declining costs of concrete.

After discussion, the council decided to table a related project adding decorative asphalt that has the appearance of bricks at the crosswalks of Washington and Monroe on state Route 66. The cost would be approximately $40,000 per intersection.

Council also accepted a $1,280,699 bid from Tom’s Construction for the reconstruction of Franklin and Ash streets including sewer line replacement. It was agreed that the width of Ash Street would be 34 feet from curb to curb with parking allowed on both sides of the street.

The project is financed in part by a $500,000 grant from Ohio Public Works.

Also, a vacancy on council must be filled following the election of village councilman Robert Parker as mayor in the last general election. Council agreed they would accept letters of interest and resumes of experience from village residents until Dec. 9. The applications can be dropped off at the village offices. More information on the position will be on the village website.

In regards to the election, in his report to the council, out-going Mayor Jeff Pape congratulated Parker for his win, saying he was certain that Parker would continue the good work being done by council and the village.

Pape also noted that the congratulations were in order both for the girls volleyball for winning state honors at their tournament and the boys’ football team as they advance toward a state win. Their next game is Nov. 15 against Perry High School.

In other action, council approved

• The first reading of an ordinance to re-hire Jason This as village solicitor for the next two years at a rate of $15,000 per year. This is a $500 increase from his earlier contract with the village.

• Authorization to sell personal property by internet auction via GovDeals.com,

• A first reading of an ordinance to annex of .1 acre of land at the request of German Township.

• A third and final reading to modify electric rates to village consumers to pay for the new electrical substation.

Council next adjourned to executive session concerning property. No action was taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

