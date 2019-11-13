Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Elf the Musical,” Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• The Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 13 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 and 21 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 and 6 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will be held in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $18 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Autumn Equinox Exhibit will run through Dec. 15 and feature art from Charley Harper. Exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center and a portion of sales of Harper Art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a junior’s overnighter from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Participants will meet wildlife ambassadors, participate in nature games, a late night hike, and learn about what makes a bird a bird. A late night snack and continental breakfast will be provided. Program is $25 per scout or adult. Deadline for registration and payment is Friday, Nov. 8 by 5 p.m.

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary will host a “Gift Shop Christmas Open House” from Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at the main entrance of the hospital. Christmas merchandise is 25% off, excludes flowers and candy. Cash and credit cards are accepted. For more information contact 937-498-5390.

• The Auglaize County Library system will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 to celebrate Thanksgiving. Patrons can visit www.auglaizelibraries.org to check their account.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in November, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in November. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

• The Piqua Public Library will host an after school story program from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Children’s Department. Stories and refreshments will be provided.

• Celebrate National Pickle Day at the Piqua Public Library with a pickle tasting from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will host a Family Craft Night beginning at 5 p.m. Families are invited to come create personalized Thanksgiving plates. Registration is requested to accommodate for supplies and can be done in person or online.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be holding a Lego robotics program for children in grade 3 and above, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more details or to sign up, please visit the library’s front desk.

• There will be a vendor fair at the White Memorial Library from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The community is invited to learn more about products being sold and place orders for Christmas. Everyone in attendance will receive a ticket for a chance to win a prize donated by the vendors.

• The Mary Rutan Hospital Gift Shop will hold an Open House showcasing holiday decor and other merchandise including ornaments, boutique-style clothing and spiritual pieces. A free gift will be given to the first 100 shoppers.

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

• Logan County’s Mad River Theater Works will perform “Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks” at 7:30 p.m. at the Holland Theatre, 127 E. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are available at the theater and online at http://thehollandtheatre.org/ or by calling 937-592-9002.

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

• The Downtown Piqua Holiday Horse Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Main Street. Event is family-friendly and open to the public.

• The Piqua Public Library’s Writer’s Club will host a write-in from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room as part of National Novel Writing Month. Anyone interested is invited to come work on their novel and get help from other writers in the area.

• There will be a cat shelter workshop in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Help community cats stay warm this winter by making a shelter with Purrs in Piqua. Limit 20 people. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

• There will be a Vegan Potluck in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library from noon to 2 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their favorite Thanksgiving vegan dishes and can sign up on Facebook.

• The Anna United Methodist Church will have their annual Ham and Turkey Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 201 W. North St. Menu will consist of ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, salad, rolls, and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3.50 for children 12 and under.

• The Fourth Annual Craft and Vendor Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wake Up The World Ministries, 600 E. Brown Ave., Bellefontaine. Attendees are asked to bring any non-perishable canned food item in exchange for raffle tickets to win prizes. Where There’s Smoke food truck will be set up outside the church.

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

• Brukner Nature Center will host “View from the Vista” from 2 to 4 p.m. The community is invited to come out and learn how to identify different birdlife.

MONDAY, NOV. 18

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will be holding personalized stress screenings from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required and can be made by calling 937-492-9134.

• The Piqua Public Library will be holding a book sale through Saturday, Nov. 23 during regular hours. Books, magazines and other materials in the book store will be on sale for 50% off.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will host a “Crafternoon” for adults beginning at 6 p.m. The craft will be a leaf luminary and pre-registration is requested.

• The New Bremen Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at 1:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2158 or going online.

• ABCDD Early Intervention will be holding a signing story time at the New Bremen Public Library at 6 p.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will be hosting a Johnny Appleseed Park Naturalist Presentation at 3 p.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at 5 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-753-2724 or going online.

• The Stallo Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at 10:30 a.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-628-2925 or going online.

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

• The Auglaize County Public Library host a knitting program with the help of YouTube tutorials at 4 p.m. Supplies will be provided but participants are welcome to bring their own.

• “Southern Charm Book Discussion” will be held at the White Memorial Library at 4:30 p.m. November’s book is “Under Magnolia” by Frances Mayes. Sweet tea and pie will be provided during the discussion.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

• The Piqua Public Library will be hosting “Novels Night with Angie” from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room. November’s book is “Neverhome” by Laird Hunt.

• A monthly book club will be held at Otterbein Cridersville at 12:30 p.m. November’s book is “The Hello Girls” by Elizabeth Hoffman Cobbs. Members of the public are welcome.

• A “Game Adventurers” program will be held at 3 p.m. at the New Knoxville Community Library for children in fourth grade and up.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. to discuss November’s topic, “Time Travelers.” Program is open to children ages 5 to 12 years old, and program fee is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members. Payment is due at the time of registration and deadline for registration is Monday, Nov. 18 by 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

• There will be a book discussion in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. November’s book is “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a craft for adults from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Participants will be decorating a set of four etched martini glasses. Registration is required.

• The Mad Scientist Club will meet at the New Bremen Public Library at 3:30 p.m. This month’s activity is making autumn leaves out of coffee filters while exploring the science of absorbtion. Program is open to children in grades first through sixth. Registration is requested.